Alex Garland, the writer of 28 Days Later and director of Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men, is back with a new (and timely) movie. A24 has released the trailer for Civil War, which stars Kirsten Dunst as a war-time photographer covering a country at odds with itself. “A race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge,” the plot synopsis reads.

You can watch the trailer (with President Nick Offerman) above.

“Well, in the same way that you could say Ex Machina is sci fi, Devs is a tech thriller, and Men is a horror film, Civil War is a war movie – a contemporary war movie,” Garland told Screen Daily. “It was a staggeringly difficult film to shoot. I wrapped five weeks ago, and I’ve been in the edit for the last five weeks. We’re trying to get the film in a rough cut state where everything is broadly what one is intending. But, as well as that, there’s a lot of visual effects in the movie so we’re having to decide which shots were turning over as VFX shots. It’s a very technical, non-stop process at the moment. There’s a lot going on.”

Civil War, which also stars Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jesse Plemons, and Sonoya Mizuno, opens on April 26, 2024.