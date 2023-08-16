There was a time when bringing movies back into theaters was always marked by some occasion: the Harry Potter movies would return to theaters to celebrate another installment, ET rides his little bike back into theaters every decade or so, and Titanic returns every so often just so James Cameron can buy a new house. But for a beloved and innovative stop-motion film like Coraline, we don’t need an occasion. We just want to see a creepy little doll with button eyes learn about the perils of adulthood. And that’s enough reason!

The Oscar-nominated film Coraline returned to theaters for a limited release earlier this week and managed to rack up $4.91 million at the daily box office, putting it on the map with Barbenheimer. It was so popular, Fathom Events announced that the film will be screened again at the end of the month.

“We’re thrilled to see throngs of Laika fans come out in record numbers for the third straight year to revel in this Coraline theatrical experience, this year in stunning 4K,” Laika Studios’ chief marketing and operations officer David Burke said in a press release, via Gizmodo. “Our partnership with Fathom has solidified Laika’s modern cinematic classic as a must-see annual summer tradition.”

Released in 2009, Coraline, based on Neil Gaiman‘s novel of the same name, tells the story of a young girl and her famished cat who venture into a peculiar world found in her creepy new home. There, she finds was seems to be a better version of her life, but things are not as they seem. Also, the mom has buttons for eyes, and it will haunt your dreams for years. The voice cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Ian McShane, and Jennifer Saunders.

The film will return to theaters again on August 28th and 29th. You can check out theater locations here.

(Via Collider)