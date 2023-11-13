After facing intense backlash both in public and behind the scenes, Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly reversed its decision to shelve Coyote vs. Acme in a move that was eerily similar to the studio pulling the plug on Batgirl last year.

However, that doesn’t mean the studio is giving the film a theatrical release or releasing it on Max. WB Discovery is looking to offload the film to streaming platforms and quickly. According to a new report, screenings are already being set up for Amazon, Apple, and Netflix where Coyote vs. Acme could find a new home.

Via Deadline:

Of those kicking the tires, even though no deals have been drafted, I hear Amazon is a leading contender given the fact that its Courtenay Valenti, the Head of Film, Streaming and Theatrical for Amazon Studios and MGM, was a big champion and lynchpin for the movie while she was at Warner Bros. All of this boils down to Jen Salke’s sign-off I understand. During the pandemic Amazon Prime acquired Sony’s family titles Hotel Transylvania 4 and Cinderella among other movies. Amazon has been known to take finished films off the table with $100M and turn them into events for the streamer.

Deadline also corroborated an early report from Puck that Warner Bros. received phone calls from representatives for Coyote vs. Acme‘s talent and “angry filmmakers” who were not thrilled that the studio tried to axe yet another film for a tax write-off.

