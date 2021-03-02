Director Craig Brewer On How ‘Coming 2 America’ Finally Became A Reality

It had to be slightly more complicated, but to listen to Craig Brewer tell it, it does sound like on the set of Dolemite Is My Name (If you haven’t seen Dolemite Is My Name, you should) Brewer started pitching Eddie Murphy some ideas for a fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie (Brewer calls it “fanfiction”), then Murphy basically said that’s all find and dandy, but what about a sequel to Coming to America? And, well, here we are.

In Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy is back as Prince Akeem Joffer. He’s now living happily in Zamunda with his wife, Lisa (Shari Headley), but having had only daughters, he doesn’t have a male heir to the throne, which puts Akeem in a pickle with his rival, General Izzi (Wesley Snipes). Semmi (Arsenio Hall) then informs Akeem that he may have a male heir after all from their time in New York City back in the late ’80s, so it’s back to America for the two of them to search for Akeem’s son. (If the idea if a male heir sounds antiquated, the movie is well aware of that.)

It’s pretty remarkable this movie exists. It’s been 33 years since the original movie and, well, have you seen the original one lately? Yes, it’s beloved, but it’s also filled with quite a few scenes that would never fly in 2021. So that’s the challenge: How do you update Coming to America for 2021 and have it still be Coming to America? Ahead, Craig Brewer tells us just how they did that (and lets us in on his Axel Foley ideas that kicked all of this off in the first place).

Last time we spoke, you said on Dolemite you had an idea for an Axel Foley movie, you told Eddie, and that turned into you directing Coming 2 America?

Yeah. And the Axel Foley thing wasn’t so official, as much as we would be on set and I would always just do fanfiction. I would bring up what I would do, or what I would want to see, or something like that. And then Eddie finally came forward and said, “What do you think about doing Coming 2 America?” And that’s when I got really excited. It’s also very daunting because it’s a movie I love, and I know that millions of people around the globe love. But, I had just made a movie with Eddie and I felt like we were in a really great rhythm. I had just met Arsenio, and to see those two just standing together just made me nostalgic. I know this sounds corny, but it’s like, I needed them. I felt like the world was missing them and it was time to see them back together again. Then making the movies back to back, but then getting into the pandemic during post, the more that the whole team were working on it, and it was so stressful, the work on it in post-production and the additional photography, because the world was changing all around us. But, we really all really held to, we got to deliver this movie to everybody. People are going to need this.

Right…

They’re going to need to remember a brighter time. And also the movie deals with what Akeem is now experiencing 30 years later. He’s the same guy, but he’s dealing with different problems that a lot of the people who are now the core audience – the lovers of Coming to America, well they’re older too – and they’re dealing with the same issues.

So I have to ask, what was your Axel Foley fan fiction? What makes a good Axel Foley movie? The first one is great, the second one doesn’t quite have the magic of the first. And no one really talks about the third one anymore.

What I would say that makes it work is: I think that people need to remember that Axel Foley is a guy who uses his instincts, uses his attitude and ability to impersonate. Or, to create characters to get what he wants. And, it’s funny, because you look at the car that he’s sitting on in the Beverly Hills Cop poster, then int the second movie you look at the gorgeous car with the beautiful Tony Scott lighting around him that he was driving. They’re all loaners. He’s not paid. He doesn’t have a lot of money, or anything like that. He’s just figuring out a bunch of different angles and ways that he can get what he wants. And so, I can always see him now older, doing the same thing – changing into different voices to basically be on the phone and can get information out of people just by pretending to be other people. He’s figured out ways to kind of create illusion at times. That’s, I think, the key thing to Axel Foley.