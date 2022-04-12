David Lynch hasn’t directed a movie in over 15 years. Yes, some have argued Twin Peaks: The Return, which bowed over the summer of 2017, is a 17-hour film, but if you’re being technical, his last film-film was Inland Empire — and that was a bonkers experimental epic that only played during special engagements. (And before that he hadn’t made a movie since 2001’s Mulholland Dr.) So when word spread Monday that a super secret new Lynch motion picture was headed for the Cannes Film Festival in May, people freaked out. Alas, it was not to be.

During a chat with The A.V. Club, the filmmaker, transcendental meditationist, and amateur weather reporter was asked to confirm a report by Variety that a new Lynch feature film, which had somehow eluded all reportage, and which featured regular Laura Dern in some capacity, might be on the lineup for the world’s most prestigious film festival. No so, Lynch replied.

“I have no film at Cannes, no,” Lynch said. “In fact, no one has ever even asked me that. You’re the first person that’s actually asked me, ‘David, do you have a film at Cannes?’ I say no, I don’t have a film at Cannes.”

When asked if he actually had something else due for Cannes, he again responded in the negative. “I’m not trying to trick you, I have nothing at Cannes,” Lynch replied, then added, cryptically, “But there’ll be something new from somebody else. It wasn’t me, though. It isn’t me.”

What could that mean? Is it a strange slip of the tongue? Was he simply saying that the festival will have other film by other auteurs? It’s both hard to parse and charmingly playful, much like some of his movies and TV shows. But even if you may not see another Lynch movie any time soon, at least you’ll definitely be seeing him act for Steven Spielberg.

