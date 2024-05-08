It’s been almost seven years since we last checked in on those apes who have apparently been taking over the planet since 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes, and a lot has changed!

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, the latest installment in the franchise, takes place over 100 years after the last film, and now the apes are really the ones in charge as the human population dwindles.

Much like Dune being the fun little appetizer for Dune Part Two, critics are saying that the film is a worthy installment in the franchise that perfectly sets up the next phase of the apes. Here’s what early reviews are saying:

David Ehrlich of IndieWire thinks the franchise has found “smart new ways to evolve”:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is such a rewardingly cerebral journey because of its refusal to dictator-shame its villain or offer a clear alternative for the apes forced to serve at his mercy. Exciting and coherently shot as its water-logged finale might be, Ball’s movie sews a palpable sense of lament into even this story’s most emphatic moments of hope, as Noa’s emergence as a hero capable of rescuing his clan — and maybe his entire species — is always offset by the feeling that the only responsible way of bringing apes into the future would be to ensure they remain stuck in the past.

Andrew J. Salazar of Discussing Film also remarks that while the movie is a tad too long, it’s a solid set up to the next chapter:

Aside from advancing the visual effects and capturing awesome images, this was the real test that Disney needed to accomplish. It’s safe to say that the groundwork has been laid for a bold new trilogy. Despite a few hiccups, director Wes Ball successfully takes the Planet of the Apes series in a direction that’s filled with untapped potential.

Deadline’s Pete Hammond enjoyed it, too:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes proves, without a doubt, that there is still life on this Planet with plenty room to grow. I am psyched for the next one.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman wrote: