It’s been almost seven years since we last checked in on those apes who have apparently been taking over the planet since 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes, and a lot has changed!
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, the latest installment in the franchise, takes place over 100 years after the last film, and now the apes are really the ones in charge as the human population dwindles.
Much like Dune being the fun little appetizer for Dune Part Two, critics are saying that the film is a worthy installment in the franchise that perfectly sets up the next phase of the apes. Here’s what early reviews are saying:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire thinks the franchise has found “smart new ways to evolve”:
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is such a rewardingly cerebral journey because of its refusal to dictator-shame its villain or offer a clear alternative for the apes forced to serve at his mercy. Exciting and coherently shot as its water-logged finale might be, Ball’s movie sews a palpable sense of lament into even this story’s most emphatic moments of hope, as Noa’s emergence as a hero capable of rescuing his clan — and maybe his entire species — is always offset by the feeling that the only responsible way of bringing apes into the future would be to ensure they remain stuck in the past.
Andrew J. Salazar of Discussing Film also remarks that while the movie is a tad too long, it’s a solid set up to the next chapter:
Aside from advancing the visual effects and capturing awesome images, this was the real test that Disney needed to accomplish. It’s safe to say that the groundwork has been laid for a bold new trilogy. Despite a few hiccups, director Wes Ball successfully takes the Planet of the Apes series in a direction that’s filled with untapped potential.
Deadline’s Pete Hammond enjoyed it, too:
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes proves, without a doubt, that there is still life on this Planet with plenty room to grow. I am psyched for the next one.
Variety’s Owen Gleiberman wrote:
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes invites us to embrace the drama of apes fighting apes. By the end, though, in what is in effect a teaser for the next sequel, it looks as if the franchise’s blowhard version of the human race will be back after all. That could be enough to make you want to escape from the planet of the apes.
Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian admits that the film might not be perfect, but it’s pretty good for a long-running series:
The film becomes rather jumbled and preposterous by the very end, but not before some perfectly good action sequences, and the CGI ape faces are very good. This franchise has held up an awful lot better than others; now it should evolve to something new.
Eric Goldman of IGN was also a little more critical of the flick:
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes It’s not as emotionally complex as Dawn of the Planet of the Apes or War for the Planet of the Apes, and isn’t attempting to punch you in the gut like those films do. But as this series enters its post-Caesar, Disney-owned era, Planet of the Apes is still on remarkably solid footing. Advancing the timeline is a smart move, allowing director Wes Ball to depict a dramatically changed world while screenwriter Josh Friedman shifts gears into an appealing adventure mode. This is a different Planet of the Apes, but it still feels like it fits in with what came before.
But critics seems to universally agree that the CGI has improved immensely over the years, so the apes can take that one as a win!
Kingdom of the Planet Of the Apes hits theaters on May 10th.