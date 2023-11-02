The next person who can name every Planet of the Apes movie by their full title without looking it up will be the first.

At least Fast and Furious throws in a Fast Five or Furious 7 every so often. Meanwhile, the talking primates saga went from Escape from the Planet of the Apes to Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, and more recently, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes to War for the Planet of the Apes. I’m not complaining, mind you. More movies should have the words “planet” and “apes” in the title.

Plus, the reboot installments have been good! Shockingly good. Next up is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which follows Cornelius (played by Owen Teague), the bird-wielding son of Caesar (Andy Serkis). Based on the teaser trailer above, it looks, well, shockingly good. I’m a simple man. Give me an ape chasing humans while riding a horse, and I’ll be there opening night.

Here’s more:

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic, franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which also stars Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Eka Darville, and Kevin Durand, opens in theaters on May 24, 2024.