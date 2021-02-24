Ted Cruz is currently in the “people that elected me are destroying my likeness in piñata form” phase of his political career, and Daisy Ridley has little sympathy for him after he went after Rey for no reason. Back before Cruz fled a freezing Texas during an environmental disaster, he was posting in defense of Gina Carano. And a backhanded mention of Ridley’s Rey had apparently escaped her notice until it was brought up by a reporter interviewing her while promoting new work.

In an interview with Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy, Ridley was asked about Cruz’s attempt to defend Gina Carano after the now-former The Mandalorian star posted her way out of a job because of social media messages that were described by Lucasfilm as “abhorrent.” Cruz implied at the time that Disney didn’t want strong female characters like Carano’s Cara Dune, and was critical of Ridley’s Rey in the process.

Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

That didn’t sit well with Ridley, nor did Cruz’s failed leadership in Texas in recent weeks. Apparently she didn’t know that Cruz described Rey as an “emotionally tortured Jedi.” But once she was caught up on the tweet, she had no problem firing back at Cruz.

You might enjoy this one, Twitter. Daisy Ridley responds to @TedCruz’s not-so-subtle attempt at dissing her Star Wars heroine Rey. “I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi… who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time.” pic.twitter.com/jijTmfbfFZ — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) February 24, 2021

“I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi,” Ridley said. “Who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time.”

Though Ridley apparently missed the snipe at her, she certainly seemed to have seen the news about Cruz, who abandoned Texas for a Cancun vacation and then sheepishly returned to the state much earlier than planned once word got out that he had left in a time of crisis, rather than do his job. And though Ridley was there to promote Chaos Walking, she was more than willing to defend her work in Star Wars. Especially against someone like Cruz.