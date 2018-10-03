



Getty Image

Dance Dance Revolution is the latest video game to get the movie treatment according to Variety. Without much of a plot for the O.G. dance video game, filmmakers will use the game as a conduit through which someone saves the world.

Variety has a very involved synopsis of the film, which is now in development:

The project will explore a world on the brink of destruction where the only hope is to unite through the universal language of dance.

Finally, a movie that answers the question, “What if the world was a rec center?” And what if you had to save the last dance to save the world? What if the yard stomped back? What if humanity got served? What if the apocalypse stepped up? What if somebody did put baby in the corner? What if Kevin Bacon hadn’t read the Bible? What if Honey was based on a video game?

Well, bring it on, Armageddon.

The original Dance Dance Revolution game was released in 1998 and lived through multiple iterations and appeared on a number of different consoles. While it took 20 years for somebody to proclaim they were making a movie about the souped up Nintendo Powerpad, that doesn’t mean this will be the game’s feature film debut. Dance Dance Revolution was expertly employed in the 2006 film, Grandma’s Boy. Hopefully, the DDR movie treats the 2006 Happy Madison classic as a spiritual prequel, or at the very least acknowledges the earlier film as canon.

