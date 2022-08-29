As Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery nears its release date, more details are starting to trickle out about the latest mystery from writer/director Rian Johnson. Returning as detective Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig is joined by a literal murderer’s row of a cast that includes Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr., and Dave Bautista.

Thanks to a new feature in Empire, we now have a better look at the eclectic assortment of characters. Bautista, in particular, we’ll be stretching his acting muscles as YouTube star Duke Cody who, along with the rest of the cast, we’ll be having a tense and murder-tinged stay at a private island owned by Norton’s character. Meanwhile, Hahn will play a Connecticut governor, Hudson is a fashionista, Henwick plays Hudson’s assistant, Odom Jr. is a scientist, and Monáe is a tech entrepreneur. Details about the rest of the fully stacked cast are under wraps for now, but expect a magnifying class to be held to them in more ways than one.

“The movie itself is not entirely about the income divide, but that definitely has a huge place in it,” Johnson told Empire. “We’re in a moment in history where the divide feels increasingly obscene. Like a circus that we can’t keep our eyes off even as the negative effects of it become more and more real in all our lives.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

When a tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise. And when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Benoit Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres December 23 on Netflix.

(Via Empire)