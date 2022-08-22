Benoit Blanc (and his silly little accent) is making his highly-anticipated return in Rian Johnson‘s upcoming whodunnit, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which just secured a December 23rd Netflix release.

Though the movie is a sequel to the 2019 hit Knives Out, Johnson insists the only common theme is Detective Blanc, played by Daniel Craig. Instead of centering around New England family drama, Glass Onion will instead take the detective to a sunny and secluded Greek island, where a vacation of wealthy friends turns murderous.

Glass Onion is fast approaching and just speaking for myself personally I CANNOT WAIT. Behold! First-look images of our glam European beach vacation whodunnit: https://t.co/oyeQ1gcycH — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 22, 2022

The sequel also features some big-name actors who will no doubt bring some fun drama to the remote island, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henick, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. As per the official description:

When a tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise. And when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?

Johnson tells Tudum that the though movie will have a different feel than its predecessor, it will dive even deeper into the mind of Blanc. “You definitely get to know him a little bit better,” he says. “Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We’re very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes.” And through his lovely southern accent! Check out the first-look images below.

Glass Onion will get a Netflix release on December 23rd, with a theatrical release to be announced as well.

(Via Tudum)