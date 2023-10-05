David Gordon Green On Why He Wants To Make Three ‘The Exorcist’ Movies

It’s interesting, from David Gordon Green’s perspective, it’s not like he just jumped straight from doing three Halloween movies into, now doing three Exorcist movies. For him, The Righteous Gemstones is in between and it’s more of a back and forth. But for horror fans looking at Green’s filmography, it sure does feel like he’s going straight from one classic horror franchise to the next. But it would be impossible to argue with Green’s success: his three Halloween movies combined cost around $60 million and the three movies combined grossed around half a billion. (With the second and third movies being released on streaming the same day as theaters.)

In The Exorcist: Believer, Leslie Odom Jr. plays Victor Fielding, a widower father raising a teenage daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett), on his own. Angela and her friend, Katherine (Olivia Marcum) go into the woods one day and, three days later reappear possessed by demons (as what happens in Exorcist movies), as now everyone frantically tries to figure out how to save the two girls. A woman with some experience with possessed daughters is enlisted to help, marking Ellen Burstyn’s first return to an Exorcist movie since the original.

Ahead, Green explains why he wanted to make three Exorcist movies, what he thinks of the original sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic (now that’s one crazy movie), and how he plans on figuring out how to tie this Exorcist movie in with the next two.

Explain to me how this happens. You just did three Halloween movies. So you and Danny McBride get together and say, “Let’s do three The Exorcist movies now?” Was it brought up that people will think you just make classic horror trilogies now, or did you not care and moved forward?

It does seem weird now when you put it like that. But we’re juggling horror movies at the same time we’re doing The Righteous Gemstones comedy series. We go back and forth. So, for us, if you’re just in our creative workshop in our office, it never feels redundant. First of all, because you finish a project, you go into a comedy, you go into a horror movie, whatever it is. But then also with this movie, it’s so different from Halloween in terms of horror. Until marketing started happening, I don’t even think I thought about it as a horror movie. The Exorcist is certainly a very unnerving, fucked up movie that affected me in my nightmares as a youth and forever, but it doesn’t feel like what I’ve at least come to know in the vernacular of genre horror movies. It doesn’t fit into that category, the original film.

The original film, yes, but I think where it does fit in is because they did make a bunch of sequels to it that once again, like Halloween, we’re ignoring? Do I have that correct?

We’re not really ignoring… I guess we are ignoring them. We’re not dismissing them. I don’t think anybody steps on anybody’s creative toes.

Where do you stand on Exorcist II: The Heretic then?

Heretic is one of the boldest, fucking craziest art films I’ve ever seen.

It is bold.

It’s certainly worth a re-watch.

It is fucking nuts.

It is absolutely bonkers. I was actually talking to Linda Blair about it yesterday. It’s so funny just hearing her stories from that set.

What did she say that you could repeat?

None of it.

Okay.

None of it, but you know what? I’ll follow up with her and make sure she puts it in her biography that she’s writing because it’s so fun.

It’s a crazy cast.

It’s so legit in so many ways, and then it just goes buck wild so I don’t know. There’s an affection I have for anybody taking bold swings and not just trying to recreate… I don’t know, I just remember seeing Revenge of the Nerds II, and being like, “You’re just making a larger, longer belching contest.”

Nerds in Paradise.

Yeah. Can’t you do something different with nerds?

I love that Anthony Edwards had just done Top Gun and I assume he didn’t want to do Revenge of the Nerds II but had to. In the movie he has a broken leg and he just calls to check in on the guys every now and then.

So good. So I’m sorry for him. He missed paradise.

He did miss paradise.

But that being an example of a movie that you’re like, you’re just making a different version of the same movie again. And I love somebody saying, “Ah, let’s shake it up and let’s do it this way.” So not that it’s a success or my favorite movie in any way, but it’s something to watch and ponder.