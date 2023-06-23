Hot Union Strike Summer continues unabated.

With 50 days of striking under their belt, the WGA continues to hold firm in their demands to protect wages and ensure humans won’t be replaced by robo-writers who start every screenplay with “FADE IN: As an AI language model, Sam wakes up groggy in his hotel bed, slapping the snooze button on his blaring alarm clock.”

To show his support for the WGA strike, Dermot Mulroney walked out in the middle of his interview on The View, a pre-taped segment that will air today as-is. According to Variety, Mulroney plugged Secret Invasion and chatted a bit about his career before politely bailing to, as the actor explained to the hosts, “symbolically walk off in support of the writers.” A pretty solid example of eating your cake and having it, too.

He picked an excellent venue for it. The View is notably (largely) unscripted, which allows the hosts to make waves and say some headline-grabbing statements, and most of the staff are not union. Mulroney said in a statement, “Since I have such respect for The View, a news program with a heart, it was there that I felt comfortable enough to draw attention to the ongoing WGA strike for fair wages and working hours, as I find it incredibly important to continue to support the union.”

If you’re interested in Mulroneying, you can find ways to support the WGA strike here.

(via Variety)