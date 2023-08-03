A24 has released some of the best horror movies (Hereditary, Green Room), coming-of-age films (Eighth Grade, Lady Bird), and documentaries (Amy) of the past decade, as well as two Best Picture winners (Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All at Once). Now, the indie studio is preparing to release its first musical: D*cks: The Musical.

Directed by Seinfeld and Borat great Larry Charles, D*cks: The Musical stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp (who also wrote the two-man show the movie is based on) as businessmen who realize that they’re “f*cking identical twins.” The twins’ parents are played by Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane, in his second A24 film of the year, while the rest of the cast includes Bowen Yang as God, Megan Thee Stallion as the twins’ boss, and two disgusting puppets called the Sewer Boys. Might as well set aside $40 bucks now — you’ll need it when a Sewer Boys shirt goes on sale in the A24 store.

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s the official synopsis:

Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.

Dicks: The Musical opens in theaters on September 29th.