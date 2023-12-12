Did Barack Obama Direct ‘Leave The World Behind?’

Netflix’s newest thriller Leave The World Behind is based on the 2020 novel of the same name and stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as a family who experience some light apocalyptic nonsense while vacationing in an Airbnb on Long Island, the worst place to be in any sort of emergency.

Did Obama direct the movie? No, but he did offer his input when asked. Even though the story was based on a novel, director Sam Esmail (of Mr. Robot fame) called in reinforcements when he was penning the screenplay. Surely enough, he called up former President Obama who was able to inform the director how these events would unfold in real life.

The film was produced by Higher Ground, a production company started by Barack and Michelle Obama in 2018. The company has produced a handful of groundbreaking documentaries like 2020’s Becoming. Leave The World Behind is the first work of fiction to be produced by the Obamas as the company branches out into new territory. He does love movies, after all.

Esmail told Vanity Fair about reaching out to Obama for input. “I am writing what I think is fiction, for the most part, I’m trying to keep it as true to life as possible, but I’m exaggerating and dramatizing,” Esmail explained. “And to hear an ex-president say you’re off by a few details…. I thought I was off by a lot! The fact that he said that scared the f*ck out of me.” It’s almost as scary as being on Long Island during a tech blackout. Almost!

Leave The World Behind is now streaming on Netflix.

(Via Vanity Fair)