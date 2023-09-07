In February 2020, Disney CEO Bob Iger finally stepped down after walking back his plans to retire at least four times. His hand-picked replacement, Bob Chapek, would take the reins of the entertainment giant, only to watch his short run as CEO immediately smash up against the COVID pandemic just a few weeks later.

Iger never really took his hands off the steering wheel, which became abundantly clear when Chapek was forced out the door in late 2022 and Iger was reinstated as CEO. However, there were warning signs right out of the gate that Iger would remain in power.

Despite Chapek taking the top seat, Iger reportedly refused to relinquish his office as he stayed on as executive chairman. While the decision could be seen as a power move, there was also a more prominent factor: Iger loves him a private shower.

Via CBNC:

There was a practical reason Iger didn’t want to move out of his office. It had a private shower, built for former CEO Michael Eisner, and a vanity for shaving. Iger, now 72, consistently woke up around 4:15 a.m. to work out and then shower. On evenings when Iger was heading out for a Disney premiere, award show or benefit, he would often take a second shower — this time in the office. Iger told Chapek that he lived for those “two-shower days,” according to people familiar with the conversation.

Of course, the fact that Iger refused to relinquish his private office shower that he sometimes uses twice a day is sure to go over well with the struggling actors and writers who have been lambasting the Disney CEO ever since his initial remarks on the WGA strike.

“There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic,” Iger said barely 24 hours the first strike. “And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive. It’s very disturbing to me.”

We’d tell Bob to hit the showers, but we already know he did. Twice.

