The Walt Disney Company owns Pixar, 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm (Star Wars and Indiana Jones), FX Networks (FX and FXX), ABC, ESPN, Marvel Studios, and the Muppets Studio, among a staggering (and worrisome!) number of other assets. It’s only a matter of time before Disney acquires another valuable piece of property, like they did with Star Wars for the low, low price of $4 billion (seriously, what a steal), and the company’s CEO already has his eye on something. Or, more accurately, someone.

Bob Iger was named Businessperson of the Year by Time, and when asked which IP he would most like to own among Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and James Bond, he responded, “We’re not looking to buy anything right now. But I’ve always been a huge James Bond fan…” It’s unlikely the family-run Eon Productions, the company that’s been making Bond films since Sean Connery first asked for his martini to be shaken — never stirred — in 1962’s Dr. No, would ever sell (I’m sure Disney has already looked at Universal Pictures and/or MGM). Then again, I would have said the same thing about George Lucas before 2012, and now he’s probably fuming about Baby Yoda.

Speaking of: Iger also shared his reaction when he first saw The Mandalorian character:

“As soon as those ears popped up from under the blanket, and the eyes, I knew,” says Iger, recalling when he first saw footage of Disney’s newest bankable piece of intellectual property, known to the world as Baby Yoda. He likens the feeling to when he was running ABC’s prime-time TV division and 16-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio showed up on Growing Pains.

Baby Yoda is the Leonardo DiCaprio of the Star Wars universe. It’s only a matter of time before he’s partying on yachts with Yodas half his age (so, 100 years old).

(Via Time)