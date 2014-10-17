Scarlett Johansson Has Been Offered A Lot Of Money To Star In ‘Ghost In The Shell’

So, DreamWorks has been looking to make a live-action version of Ghost in the Shell for a while now, because Hollywood adaptations of anime classics always work out great, right? For a while the word was Margot Robbie (Leonardo DiCaprio’s fist-bite worthy mistress from The Wolf of Wall Street) was going to be starring in the film, but apparently Robbie has decided to do Suicide Squad instead. So, who might be replacing her as star of Ghost in the Shell? Possibly Scarlett Johansson, that’s who.
For those who haven’t watched or read any Ghost in the Shell, it takes place in a future where most humans store their minds in an electronic network and inhabit various android bodies or shells. Most Ghost in the Shell stories revolve around main character Motoko Kusanagi (have a feeling that name might change if Johansson is cast) foiling hackers who want to take over shells for devious purposes. Oh, and did I mention that Motoko spends a good portion of her time running around naked? See, cyborgs can camoflage themselves, but only when they’re not wearing clothes, so it’s totally justified. Totally.
Sounds pretty solidly in Scarlett Johansson’s wheelhouse. She’s shown particular talent lately for choosing roles that don’t require her to venture outside her somewhat limited acting range. Artificial AIs, aliens, uh, Lucys and now maybe an android. I bet she could pull off the naked part pretty well too.
Johansson has reportedly been offered $10 million to star in Ghost in the Shell, which would be the biggest pay day of her career if she accepts (she only got paid around $5 million for The Avengers). And if she doesn’t accept? Well, don’t be afraid to double or triple that number, DreamWorks — make it happen and I promise to watch Ghost in the Shell in 3D and everything.
Better than Margo Robbie, but I still don’t need to see a pointless American remake of an already great franchise.
Agreed. This movie is going to be shit if they continue on this route.
completely disagree Scarlet looks nothing like the Major just like she looks nothing like the Widow in the comics, until they started drawing her like Scarlet. Margo however looks exactly like both the Major and the pre-Iron Man 2 comic world Black Widow
Yes please. If they do change her name whatever. Just call her the Major the entire time. And if she doesnt want to do nude to camouflage then she doesnt need to since SAC has everyone be able to with their gear on.
Just keep it in Japan
And it wouldn’t even be pretext for sucking out guy’s organs this time.
Why do I need to pay to see Scarlett Johansson as a sexy robot when I have that at home? (applies more lipstick to “Scarlett”)
Best $2,800 you ever spent?
Stop putting lipstick on that Roomba.
I hope this proyect dies like the Akira adaptation, those are stories are imposible to adapt to a hollywood movie, look at what they did with DBZ.
Limited acting range? A little harsh aren’t we?
Some people have fine distinguished careers despite a limited range — look at Clint Eastwood or Julia Roberts. It’s not necessarily a knock. It’s all about picking the right roles.
Please God, let this movie die before it gets into production.
If you’re going to watch or read any Ghost in the Shell stuff, I would say skip the comics AND movies, instead watch the Stand Alone Complex television series.
As much as I love GITS:SAC…how the hell can you recommend someone not watch the first movie? Not only is it required viewing among anime fans, it sets the stage for everything else that is to follow.
The first movie is a somewhat incomprehensible re-telling of the comic. The movies are light on character development.
The comic has kind of a creepy exploitative approach to sexuality (here’s a hot lesbian sex scene, guys!) and the movie takes that further by having the main character naked most of the way through. If I’m going to recommend people watch something, ‘tits for no reason’ isn’t much of a selling point.
Much like Akira lost a lot in translation from the page, the philosophy stuff is hard to translate to a movie.
You Sir are a fucking moron, if you do that you are missing out on major parts of the plot line. It is continuous you dumb ass not rehashed. I agree completely however with SeppDigi, unless the film decides to go another way I hope it doesn’t get made yet.
@Brenson Atomsk Humphreys no one cares.
I agree because the television series is more of a “stand alone” reboot of the franchise, the comics are different (and nearly 20 years old now), the movie was just a shitty adaptation of the comic. Frankly if not for the television series GiTS was not be relevant at all.
here’s something from a few months back that may give you an idea about the look of the movie. [vimeo.com] Lets hope it comes out close to this. Maybe they can dye Ms. Johansson’s hair black? My expectations are low for this. But maybe it can be pulled off. But probably not.
hot link fail. Damn. Just look up Ghost in the shell fan intro or something. Shouldn’t be too hard for you.
Oh no….
The Dream team would be :
Reon Kadena or Yuko Takayama = Major Motoko Kusanagi
Takeshi Kaneshiro = Paz
Ron Perlman = Batou
Togo Igawa = Chief Aramaki
Yūsuke Iseya = Saito
Hideaki Ito = Togusa
Dwayne Johnson (with prosthetics) = Borma (because who else is larger than Ron Perlman)
Ken Watanabe = Ishikawa
Ron Perlman as Batou is casting done right. Pretty good list all around.
After viewing many, many images of Reon Kadena, for research of course, I believe she is the best choice.
i wear a GITS t-shirt all the time. my young boys say, “why does that girl have a gun pointed at me?” and “i can see her boobies!!”
Why can’t they just buy some Japanese people that can actually look/act the parts they want played? It’s Hollywood not the fucking Mars. There are going to be asian stars. Hell grab that fast and furious guy to play Togusa if you want to add someone with a recognizable face. Though I have to agree with @Brenson Atomsk Humphreys about Ron Perlman as Batou