We haven’t gotten a Coen Brothers Film in 5 years, but in the meantime we’ve gotten a heady take on MacBeth from Joel and a documentary on Jerry Lee Lewis from Ethan. It’s nice to try new things.

But if you’ve been jonesing for the real deal, Ethan has graced you with a fresh fix of quirky dialogue, misunderstandings that lead to violence, and a wacky caper involving damaged people. Drive-Away Dolls stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as two friends in way over their heads just because they rented the wrong vehicle. Wackiness ensues.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, this comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

A little bit of classic Hitchcock. A little bit of people not speaking like any normal people have ever spoken. Yup. It’s a Coen movie. Qualley and Viswanathan look excellent here, with a ton of chemistry, and a clear understanding of the outlandish assignment. Drive-Away Dolls also stars Pedro Pascal, Annie Gonzalez, Beanie Feldstein, and Matt Damon. What are the odds Damon’s character gets shot in the head at the most surprising possible moment? We’ll see when it hits theaters on September 22nd.