After narrating the PBS documentary Waterman about Duke Kahanamoku, Jason Momoa is producing a biopic about the 5-time Olympic medalist swimmer who is widely seen as the driving force behind popularizing surfing on the global stage. The project, which Momoa is producing alongside Peter Safran (Aquaman) from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, is still untitled.

In addition to Olympic swimming dominance and surfing innovation, Kahanamoku was a pioneer who broke racial barriers in sports and a literal lifesaver who could do anything water-related in his native Hawaii. His life and achievements are beyond worthy of the biopic treatment, even beyond his peerless athletic achievements.

It also won’t be the first time Kahanamoku is honored on film. He had bit roles in adventure films in the 1920s, including appearances in The Isle of Sunken Gold and Victor Fleming’s Lord Jim, as well as a small part in John Ford’s Mister Roberts.

Producers told Variety that the film will “explore this iconic and gentle man as the legendary swimmer, trailblazer and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing. Duke lived a life of compassion and inclusion as he embraced the true meaning of ‘Aloha.’”

Momoa is also currently developing another Hawaii-centric project: Ko’olau the Defiant One, which tells the story of a 19th century cowboy hero.

(via Variety)