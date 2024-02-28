You wouldn’t know it by looking at them thanks to the dramatically different visual style between David Lynch’s Dune and Denis Villeneuve two-part masterpiece, but Sting and Austin Butler are playing the same character: Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

While promoting his role in Dune: Part Two, Butler revealed that he had a chance to meet the effortlessly cool singer, who immediately offered the young actor a chance to don the infamous winged codpiece from his extremely ’80s time in the role.

Via PEOPLE:

“I met him last night, he came to the premiere. It was so surreal. My mind was blown. He’s the best,” Butler said of meeting the former Police singer/bassist, 72, who previously played Butler’s Dune character Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in filmmaker David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Dune. “He came up afterward, and he was so, so, lovely and just debonair,” Butler said of their meeting. “I asked him about [starring in the original Dune movie] and he said he still has the codpiece from the original [Dune], he said he’s going to dry clean it and let me wear it if I want to.”

Considering this meeting happened only recently, we have no word on whether Butler took Sting up on the offer, but it’d be rude not to, right?

When Sting offers you his space underwear, you try on the man’s space underwear. Otherwise, what’s the point of even living?

(Via PEOPLE)