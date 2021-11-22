Dune-2.jpg
‘Dune’ Is No Longer On HBO Max, And People Are In Mourning

Not to hold a Gom Jabbar to your head or anything, but have you watched Dune yet? You should probably watch Dune. For one thing, you will understand so many memes. Also, it’s one of the year’s best movies with a stacked cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and my personal MVP, Jason Momoa. (He’s my MVP in life and in Dune.)

The best way to watch Dune is on the big screen (“the voice” really pops in surround sound), and as of today, it’s the only way to watch Dune.

Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic is no longer available on HBO Max, as it’s been 31 days since the film hit theaters. Warner Media is discontinuing the controversial day-and-date release strategy in 2022, so future Warner Bros. titles, like The Batman and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, will play exclusively in theaters for 45 days before they appear on the streaming service. As for Dune, it will eventually re-appear on HBO Max, but like Godzilla vs. Kong and In the Heights, it may take a few months. Hopefully you didn’t miss your chance to see naked Oscar Isaac.

The spice must flow — so must the tweets about Dune no longer being on HBO Max.

Dune: Part Two is expected to come out on October 20, 2023.

