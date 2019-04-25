Gunpowder & Sky

Elisabeth Moss is having an eventful 2019, with the highest-grossing movie (Us) and best film performance (Her Smell) of her career and season three of Hulu’s Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale on the horizon. She also recently signed up for Leigh Whannell and Jason Blum’s reboot of The Invisible Man, the only movie in her filmography to be called a “fresh strategy for Universal’s monsters properties.” Neat! The Mad Men star is prohibited from revealing too much about the project, but she did say — spoiler — she’s not the titular man.

“I haven’t gotten into what I’m allowed to say, yet. I’m pretty sure I can say that I’m not ‘The Invisible Man.’ That would be weird,” Moss told the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a little bit of a different take on it. Part of the reason why I wanted to do it is I actually felt like it was a really feminist story of female empowerment and a victim kind of overcoming something. I don’t even know what I’m allowed to say about it! I’m not the Invisible Man, but there is an Invisible Man — if that makes any sense.” It doesn’t, but Moss playing an Axl Rose-inspired, Courtney Love-esque rocker didn’t make sense at first, either, and Her Smell is great.

(It probably goes without saying, but neither the H.G. Wells’ 1897 Invisible Man novel or 1933 black-and-white film is about “female empowerment,” so this is a big change. I’m sure everyone will have a relaxed reaction to this.)

But while Moss is giving horror a shot, she’s not ready to step into another genre: superheroes. “I don’t know how good I would be at the whole green screen thing,” she said. To be acting with nothing, I find that incredibly difficult. We’ll see.” In terms of intimidation, Thanos ain’t got nothing on Peggy Olson.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)