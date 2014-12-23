Here’s Your First Look At The ‘Entourage’ Movie

Good news, Jack-Off Johnnys and Moaning Monas: the trailer for the long-awaited Entourage movie hits YouTube today at 11 a.m. PST. Having as much trouble containing your excitement as you do your boner when you’re around Ed Hardy shirts? Well, you can actually see some stills from the trailer through an app called Spin My Planet, because that’s a thing now.

Here’s what we know based on what’s available online.

Vincent’s a DJ (“I had some molly. Her sister, too” — a real line, probably)

Turtle’s a skinny UFC fighter. OK.

That’s Nina Agdal, providing a nuanced, insightful look at what it’s like to be a…BOOBIES.

The yacht’s a metaphor for their penises. As is the entire movie/show/premise. Anyway, I still think the Entourage movie is going to be a remake of The Big Chill, with the gang getting back together after Turtle kills himself. We’ll find out this afternoon.