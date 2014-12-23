Here’s Your First Look At The ‘Entourage’ Movie

Good news, Jack-Off Johnnys and Moaning Monas: the trailer for the long-awaited Entourage movie hits YouTube today at 11 a.m. PST. Having as much trouble containing your excitement as you do your boner when you’re around Ed Hardy shirts? Well, you can actually see some stills from the trailer through an app called Spin My Planet, because that’s a thing now.
Here’s what we know based on what’s available online.
Vincent’s a DJ (“I had some molly. Her sister, too” — a real line, probably)
Turtle’s a skinny UFC fighter. OK.
That’s Nina Agdal, providing a nuanced, insightful look at what it’s like to be a…BOOBIES.
The yacht’s a metaphor for their penises. As is the entire movie/show/premise. Anyway, I still think the Entourage movie is going to be a remake of The Big Chill, with the gang getting back together after Turtle kills himself. We’ll find out this afternoon.
Okay…why?
Fffuuuuuuuuuccccçkkkkkkk
Is this… going to be released in theaters?
I think so.
I heard the plot revolves them trying to assassinate the leader of North Korea. Right guys? I said it is a bout them ASSASSINATING THE LEADER OF NORTH KOREA!
more like my only look
hiiiiiiiiiyoooooooooooooooo
You can almost SMELL the vinegar!
You can almost SMELL the Axe Body Spray
You can almost SMELL the roofies.
so where is Constance Zimmer?
Nope.
We need North Korea to show back up and do something about this. They are the heroes Hollywood deserves. Just not the ones it needs right now.
Party Down canceled after two short seasons. And this turd lives on.
such a shame.
[media1.giphy.com]
Hey North Korea, do us a solid here..
Probably should have scanned comments before N.K. joke….ehh, faaaaaaaaart
At least your comment makes sense.
So…..we still don’t know if vince is gonna be able to do the movie yet?
This movie is going to bomb, right? I know that they are hoping for a repeat of the success of the first Sex and the City movie but Entourage didn’t have that big of a fan base. Are there enough douchebags and bros that haven’t grown up at all since this show went off the air?
Guarantee Turtle is going to fight (and lose) to a girl (probably Ronda Rousey?), because, like, it’s hilarious that a guy would lose to a girl, or something. Ha.
This movie is going to be so great, you guys. (quietly coughs into hand)