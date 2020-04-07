Chris Hemsworth is at his best when he’s allowed to show off his goofy side (Thor: Ragnarok, Ghostbusters), but he’s a pretty good action movie star, too.

In Extraction, originally titled Dhaka, he plays the wonderfully-named Tyler Rake, a mercenary who’s sent to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a crime lord. Also, he jumps off cliffs, hits bad guys with shovels, and, like any good action movie protagonist, he’s haunted by the memory of his (dead?) family. Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave, the stunt coordinator for numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe, and produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, the “visionary directors,” as the trailer boasts, of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Hey, when you direct the highest-grossing movie of all-time, you can call yourself whatever you want (like “king of the world”).

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.

Extraction, which also stars David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, and Pankaj Tripathi, premieres on Netflix on April 24.