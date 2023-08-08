One nice thing about Oppenheimer (other than a three-hour long drama for adults cleaning up at the box office) is how it reminded everyone that Alden Ehrenreich is a very good actor. He took too much of the blame for the commercial failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story when, in fact, his performance a Han Solo is one of the best things about the movie. But Ehrenreich is having a big 2023, with roles in Cocaine Bear, Oppenheimer, and Sundance hit Fair Play, alongside Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor.

Written and directed by Chloe Domont, the psychological thriller follows a couple, Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich), who are deeply in love. But “when a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, supportive exchanges between the lovers begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, Luke and Emily must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition,” according to the official plot synopsis.

Fair Play was acquired by Netflix for $20 million after premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it was called an “expertly calibrated urban thriller that kicks off with a sexy bloodbath” and a “sexy, intelligent thriller for an adult audience.” You can watch the trailer above.

Fair Play premieres in selected theaters on September 29th before debuting on Netflix on October 13th.