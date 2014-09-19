‘Fantastic Four’ Will Fill In For ‘Assassin’s Creed’ In Theaters

We admit it, we’re interested to see Assassin’s Creed, the adaptation of the game starring Michael “Enormous Schwanzstucker” Fassbender. But we’re going to have to wait, and we’ll also have to wait for Fantastic Four as a result.
According to Screen Rant, the problem is that basically the production of Assassin’s Creed is taking forever. The script has been rewritten and there have been scheduling delays. Fantastic Four, on the other hand, is humming right along, apparently, so it’s getting pushed to August 7th.
Honestly? It’ll probably be good for the movie. If Fantastic Four has remotely been done right, it’ll need quite a bit of effects work. Two extra months on the clock means more time to polish the results, and hopefully they’ll be able to make effective use of it.
As for Assassin’s Creed, it doesn’t have a release date yet. But don’t worry, we’ll all be making jokes about Fassbender’s hidden blade soon enough.
