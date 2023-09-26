Jessie Buckley is thinking of ending things with Jeremy Allen White.

In Fingernails, the Women Talking actress stars as Anna, who is in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan (Allen White), after a test developed by scientists told them they belong together. But after meeting and working with Amir (Riz Ahmed), Anna begins to question if Ryan is The One. “I was wondering if it was possible that one person could be in love with two people at the same time,” she asks in the trailer above. As someone who loves Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Allen White, and Riz Ahmed, the answer is: yes.

“Normally, the approach of conceptual stories like this is to create something futuristic, distant, or cold — or to create a whole new world and [only] care about that,” writer and director Christos Nikou told Entertainment Weekly about Fingernails. “But for me, you have to just make it a character study, to show the whole world through these characters. My approach is to try to create something that is not provocative or pretentious, but something that is tender, romantic, warm, and grounded — because that’s how I am as a person. Or I hope that I am.”

Fingernails, which also stars Annie Murphy and Luke Wilson, opens in theaters on October 27th before hitting Apple TV+ on November 3rd.