UPROXX 20: Finn Wittrock Does His Best Online Shopping When He’s Slightly Inebriated

Finn Wittrock is an actor perhaps best known for playing Dandy Mott on FX’s American Horror Story: Freak Show — a performance that earned him an Emmy nomination — and Albert in HBO’s The Normal Heart. Currently, he can be seen starring in FX’s American Horror Story: Hotel, which premieres Wednesday, October 7. Additionally, American Horror Story: Freak Show will be available for purchase on Blu-ray/DVD on Tuesday, October 6.

Finn was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Jameson neat with a soda water on the side.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Rihanna. I’m giving you total honesty here, okay!?

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

The last few Fear the Walking Deads. Better Call Saul. I know it’s not on “TV” TV, but I have to catch up on the amazing Transparent.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Steak, medium rare. Lobster tail. Mashed potatoes. And Guinness, of course.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

New York Times. IMDb. Wikipedia. Amazon for slightly inebriated online shopping.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

I just looked at my iTunes “most played” playlist to be accurate, and “Abel” by The National is No. 1. Sounds about right.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable?”

At this moment? Donald Trump.

8. What’s the last thing you googled?

“Music videos by Mark Romanek.” Regarding a conversation I was having with Lady Gaga. True story.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Radiohead. 2008, I think. San Diego. Blew my mind.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Of course that depends who I’m giving it to. Off the top of my head, Nine Stories by J.D. Salinger because almost everyone will like at least one of those stories.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

A few years ago, my then-girlfriend, now my wife, literally found and furnished an apartment for us while I was away doing a play. I came back to L.A. thinking I was going to be living at my mom’s and found a beautiful apartment just waiting for me.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park. I liked Family Guy for a really long time, but I kind of burnt out on it, and I never burn out on South Park.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Hike a mountain, go the movies, play with my dog, have amazing sex. Sound good?

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Oh, there are so many. Have you watched Hook recently? What a great flick. Also, I always get caught up in one of the Bourne movies. And Independence Day is always on, and I can never turn the channel if I see it.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Chicago Cubs, baby!

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

1 – Rome, “Nino” (but so much good food in Italy)

2 – New Orleans, “Cochon”

3 – Chicago, “Chicago Cut Steakhouse”

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Straight Outta Compton. Go Corey Hawkins! (He’s a Juilliard pal, great guy). Thought that was a really good and important movie.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Alicia Silverstone. (Actually, if I’m being wildly honest, I had a crush on whoever the girl was that played “Newt” in Aliens when I was like, 10. But she was probably 20 years old by then, so I guess my chances were already ruined.)

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

That is such a random question. I would make that dude a mean pot roast and he would never forget it.

