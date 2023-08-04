Florence Pugh is cool. She’s cool when she’s causing an international scandal. She’s cool while wearing a flower crown, something I didn’t think was possible. She’s even (especially?) cool when accidentally cosplaying as Guy Fieri.

The Oppenheimer actress compared herself to the celebrity chef in an Instagram Story on Thursday. “Sometimes when I get out the shower I look like Guy Fieri and I love it,” she captioned the selfie. In another photo, she wrote, “Just saying.. could be the new mayor of flavour town. Or should I say… ‘Flo’ver town.” You can see the Instagram Story below.

florence pugh via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/aMGeQ8RURI — Florence Pugh Photos (@pughphotos) August 3, 2023

florence pugh via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/KO7AaerWgr — Florence Pugh Photos (@pughphotos) August 3, 2023

If Fieri opened a restaurant in England, would it be called Flavourtown Kitchen, with the British spelling? I can’t explain why this makes me angry, but it does.

Pugh explained her decision to cut her hair short in an interview with the Radio Times. “I wanted vanity out of the picture. Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it’s hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience,” she said, adding, “Vanity is gone. The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face.”

(Via Page Six)