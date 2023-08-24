Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, neither of whom are 30 years old yet, have been nominated for a combined five Oscars. To be fair, four of those nominations belong to Ronan (who should have won for Little Women), but Mescal was a revelation in Aftersun. Together, they star in Foe as a married couple whose lives are interrupted by a “startling proposal” from a stranger. Here’s a proposal for the Academy: give Ronan an Oscar.

Here’s the full plot synopsis:

Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis, and co-written by Davis and Reid, Foe’s mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life.

Foe, which is directed Garth Davis and based on a great novel by I’m Thinking of Ending Things author Ian Reid, opens in theaters on October 6th.