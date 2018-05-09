Marvel Studios

I suppose we should begin with a spoiler warning, even though it feels unnecessary at this point. Avengers: Infinity War is careening toward a billion-dollar box office showing, so I imagine a large portion of you have already seen it and those who haven’t yet have made peace with it. Also, the headline of this post — the one you just clicked on! — literally contains the words “Infinity War” and “ending.” If you get something about the movie spoiled for you in here, I gotta believe that’s on you, pal. But still, I do not like getting yelled at, so this is me warning you. Hello and/or goodbye.

At the end of Infinity War, Thanos collects all the Infinity stones and — after a boneheaded and impulsive display of fury by Star-Lord — snaps his fingers to kill off a huge chunk of the universe’s population. In the process, the following of our heroes turn to dust: Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, Groot, Drax, and Mantis. (Others died earlier in non-snap fashion, including Loki, Gamora, and Vision.) We also probably lost some celebrities, depending who does and does not exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But that gets us into a discussion about The Leftovers and the Wu-Tang Clan, and that’s a discussion for another day.

What’s important here is that the next film in the franchise, tentatively titled Avengers 4, is due out next May. There’s a lot to process between now and then, mostly related to the fate of the departed, and there are a bunch of ways to think about it all. Let’s look at four of those ways.

WAY NUMBER ONE: “That was wild! I wonder what will happen next.”

This is both the healthiest way to think about the ending and also the way the studio would like you to think about it, two things that are not always compatible. It’s possible to look at the ending this way and not be naive about it, too. I think we all know some or all of these characters are coming back at some point, if only because their deaths were so sudden and lumped together. They can’t go out like that? Can they?

(They can’t.)

The big thing here is that it’s okay to watch a movie and get a little lost in it and block out the real world factors at play in its creation and marketing. It’s not always easy. It’s hard enough to avoid spoilers from the actual movie, let alone breathless news alerts about casting and scheduling and such. But if you can consume a movie without all that, you’ll probably enjoy it more. A noble goal.

Which brings us to…