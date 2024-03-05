Will Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis Be In ‘Freaky Friday 2?’

It’s hard to believe it’s been over 20 years since Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis joined forces for Freaky Friday, but at the same time, it feels like we’ve been listening to Pink Slip since the dawn of time. Now, the beloved movie is getting a sequel and both Lohan and Curtis are on board for an even freakier Friday.

Lohan confirmed to People that they are “in the process” of making the new movie, and though she didn’t share if they had begun filming, she confirmed that the two leads would be back. The actress did say that she is “excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.” The Mean Girls actress continued, “We talk almost every other day in general, so I think we’re going to have a lot of fun with this.”

The sequel came to fruition when Curtis expressed interest in reuniting with her movie daughter on screen. “As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Curtis told The New York Times last year. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’” Not many people have the power to call up their friends at Disney, so you know that they had to take that seriously.

Lohan has been having her own nostalgia-fueled moment after appearing in the Mean Girls musical adaptation earlier this year (and making bank), in addition to the Mean Girls-inspired Walmart commercial. No word yet on whether Chad Michael Murray will return from the deep depths of the Hallmark Channel to reprise his role of Jake.

