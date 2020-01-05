‘Frozen 2’ Has Become The Highest Grossing Animated Film Of All Time

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may be defying the lukewarm, sometimes hostile reviews and continuing to lord over the box office, but a certain other holiday film has quietly achieved a major milestone: This weekend Frozen 2 became the highest grossing film in history.

As noted by Entertainment Weekly, Frozen 2 clocked in at the number five slot domestically, but the mere $11.3 million it earned to its money pile — combined with what it also raked in internationally — is enough to push the total cume to $1.325 billion. What fave did it unseat? Frozen 1, which Hoovered up a towering $1.281 billion five years back, enough to usurp the position held by what was then the most money-gobbling animated film in history: Incredibles 2, another Disney-owned product, which made $1.243 billion in 2018.

Of course, this milestone comes with an asterisk: That price number is in 2019 dollars, i.e., not adjusted for inflation. According to the estimates provided by The Street, the highest grossing animated film of all time, when modified to modern currency, is — that’s right — yet another Disney product: 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. History’s very first animated feature, the movie that turned Disney into a major Hollywood player, grossed, over its many releases, $418 million, which translates into around $2 billion. Either way, Disney is making all the money, animated or otherwise.

