DC Films/Warner Bros.

The sequel to Wreck It-Ralph, Ralph Breaks the Internet, will involve Vanellope von Schweetz (voiced by Sarah Silverman) meeting 14 of the most iconic movie princesses, including Ariel, Cinderella, and Anna and Elsa. Actually, make that 15, now that Princess Diana of Themyscira, Daughter of Hippolyta has joined the cast. On Friday, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot revealed that she’s playing a character named Shank in the Rich Moore- and Phil Johnston-directed film.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that I am playing a character named Shank in Disney’s #RalphBreaksTheInternet hitting theaters this November!” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Such an amazing experience to be apart of this project with such great creators and cast!” Shank is described as a “tough and talented driver in an intense and gritty online racing game called Slaughter Race,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hmm, Gadot as someone who’s tough and talented, with a cool name, in a driving movie? I don’t believe it.

Ralph Breaks the Internet — which also stars John C. Reilly (never forget that Dr. Steve Brule/Dewey Cox is the “face” of a Disney franchise), Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Taraji P. Henson, and Alan Tudyk — opens on November 21.

Please enjoy the bunny trailer again.