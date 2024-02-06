If there was one thing a viewer should take away from the 1990 film Ghost, it should be that pottery making is actually very hard and not for everyone. It might look easy and at some points “romantic” but that’s because you don’t see the clean-up process or that hefty studio bill. Kilns are expensive!! But that doesn’t matter when you’re a ghost.

Demi Moore, who starred as a human in Ghost, recently revealed that she has some of her pottery works from the cult classic film. Moore appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and gushed about meeting Swayze for the first time, right before filming the infamous scene. “Well the first thing that just popped into my head was meeting Patrick Swayze for the first time going, ‘Oh you know trying to figure out his thing,'” Moore said, referring to the pottery wheel scene. See, it’s not an easy hobby.

Moore continued, “And then he took his shirt off and I was like, ‘Oh got it. Get on behind me,'” she joked before revealing that she has some of the little projects she worked on, “I still have my little pots that I made, which are pitiful. They’re like the saddest looking things.” Not as sad as Ghost is, probably, but still sad.

Even though she isn’t proud of her pottery (again, this is a very hard hobby), Moore is fond of the film. Just last year, she told Howard Stern that she was sure the film would be a flop. It wasn’t. “Reading it on paper with these three components, like I thought this is either going to be amazing or an absolute disaster,” she admitted while appearing on the Howard Stern Show. “It’s a comedy, a thriller, and a romance. Like how are they gonna pull that off?” Somehow, they pulled it off enough for Moore to have her own little keepsake from the film, which is allegedly pitiful.

(Via People)