Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, And Many More Are On The ‘Ghostbusters 3’ Shortlist

The potential cast for Paul Feig’s all-female Ghostbusters reboot is already lining up, with both Jennifer Lawrence and Rebel Wilson saying they’ve met with Feig to talk about stuff and things. But who else is interested in Ghostbusters 3? Probably everyone, since it’s a rare and treasured opportunity when an actress can land a movie where she gets to say the funny lines instead of just standing near a guy who’s saying all the good lines (or, worse yet, being the stand-in for the writer’s ex-girlfriend, the straw woman who reacts to the guy’s hilarious bon mots with cartoonish meanness JUST LIKE CHERYL DID.)
Okay, we can get more specific than saying “probably everyone” is interested, as The Daily Beast has dug up a shortlist of women who want to cross the streams. (I’m sorry about that reference, but not sorry enough to not make it.) Sony wants to release Ghostbusters 3 in 2016, so they need to line up the cast, and the list of women who’ve had meetings with Feig or expressed interest in the project is an impressive collection of recognizable actors, three of whom have already worked with Feig on Bridesmaids or Freaks And Geeks.
Here are six actors we know are down for some bustin’:
Jennifer Lawrence
Amy Schumer
Melissa McCarthy
Lizzy Caplan
Rebel Wilson
Emma Stone
We agree. Knowing all of these women are interested in being Ghostbusters is the best.
Lizzy Caplan would make an excellent Egon-like character.
I second that shit.
Yes to all of these. I’m still not sure why we need another Ghostbusters, but with these ladies involved, I’m in.
Knowing the laziness of writers today, I can assume the 4 characters will be as such:
Cute Sarcastic One
Hot Nerdy One
Sexy Dumb One
The Fattie
And I would cast as such:
Emma Stone
Kristen Bell
Jennifer Lawrence
And if we MUST have a fattie, I guess Amy Schumer doesn’t make me want to throw up as much as the rest.
If they cast Rebel Wilson in this, I swear to god I will kidnap Bill Murray and hurt him
She is so annoying!!
lot of whites i see……..
why not Retta, jessica williams, Helen hong, Maria Bamford, morgan murphy, tig nitaro,
I was just gonna say…
Parks & Rec has wrapped, is Retta doing anything?
I don’t understand. You were listing non white females, but then included Maria Bamford, Morgan Murphy, and Tig Notaro, all 3 of whom are quite white.
well if they’re gonna have white girls then at least have the funniest ones there.
The best thing Rebel Wilson can do in this is be the Ghostbuster’s secretary. Melissa McCarthy is a good choice and same with Lizzy Caplan. The rest I could do without because you don’t need huge names to make this succeed.
Word on the street is there’s one role for a man and the man that has been meeting with the exec’s and is really interested is Ryan Gosling. So yeah. Him with my still beloved JLaw and possibly Emma Stone? Just take my money.
This is a terrible idea
That clip of JLaw from the we saw your boobs song where she’s so proud that we hadn’t seen her boobs is pretty funny/sad now.
So basically, it’s a buncha White Women aka “Brides Get Slimed”
Please not Jennifer Lawrence. She needs to hibernate and go back to winter’s bone.