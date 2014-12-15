Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, And Many More Are On The ‘Ghostbusters 3’ Shortlist

The potential cast for Paul Feig’s all-female Ghostbusters reboot is already lining up, with both Jennifer Lawrence and Rebel Wilson saying they’ve met with Feig to talk about stuff and things. But who else is interested in Ghostbusters 3? Probably everyone, since it’s a rare and treasured opportunity when an actress can land a movie where she gets to say the funny lines instead of just standing near a guy who’s saying all the good lines (or, worse yet, being the stand-in for the writer’s ex-girlfriend, the straw woman who reacts to the guy’s hilarious bon mots with cartoonish meanness JUST LIKE CHERYL DID.)

Okay, we can get more specific than saying “probably everyone” is interested, as The Daily Beast has dug up a shortlist of women who want to cross the streams. (I’m sorry about that reference, but not sorry enough to not make it.) Sony wants to release Ghostbusters 3 in 2016, so they need to line up the cast, and the list of women who’ve had meetings with Feig or expressed interest in the project is an impressive collection of recognizable actors, three of whom have already worked with Feig on Bridesmaids or Freaks And Geeks.

Here are six actors we know are down for some bustin’:

Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer

Melissa McCarthy

Lizzy Caplan

Rebel Wilson

Emma Stone

We agree. Knowing all of these women are interested in being Ghostbusters is the best.