The ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Real And It Will Be Presumably Russell Crowe-Free

11.01.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Universal Pictures

Thursday was a big day for people who love the ’90s. First we heard that Mike Myers has been secretly (though not surprisingly) hard at work on a new Austin Powers fourquel. And now this: According to Deadline, the unstoppable Ridley Scott has started work (or as the article put it, “begun forward progress”) on a two decades-later sequel to Gladiator, his swords-and-sandals epic, which won Best Picture, Best Actor (for Russell Crowe), and three other, technical Oscars back in the year 2000.

“But,” you say, out loud in a lonely room, “Crowe’s commander-turned-gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius died in the previous film.” Yes, he did. And so Scott will follow in the footsteps of the sixth Rocky sequel Creed: It will pick things back up with the next generation.

That’s right: Gladiator 2 will follow Lucius. You remember Lucius, right? He wasn’t Maximus’ son, who was murdered in the first act. He’s the son of the sister (Connie Nielsen) of the man who ordered said assassination, Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus. Played by young Spencer Treat Clark, Lucius was nothing like his tongue-slapping, incestuous psychopath of an uncle. In fact, when his uncle ordered him and his mother killed, it was Maximus who saved their lives. (Our advice: Slip Crowe in there as a mentoring ghost à la his Jor-El in Man of Steel.)

TOPICS#Ridley Scott
TAGSGLADIATORRidley ScottRUSSELL CROWE

