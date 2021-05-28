Prior to HBO and Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen (2019), not many Americans knew much about the Tulsa Race Massacre. Heck, not many Tulsans knew too much about the mass tragedy either. As someone who grew up in Tulsa, I assure you that the events of May 31 and June 1, 1921 did not surface in my public-school history classes. What I did know about the event was through metaphorical whispers and through discussions with one witness to what happened on those days. And when I interviewed Watchmen star Tim Blake Nelson (who spent his formative years in Tulsa), his sentiment was the same. Quite simply, this Greenwood-district event — the total decimation of what Booker T. Washington dubbed as “Black Wall Street” and one of the most horrific instances of racially-motivated violence in U.S. history — was excised from the books. Lindelof became aware of the massacre after reading Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “The Case for Reparations” (2014) in The Atlantic. The rest is unearthed history, albeit still in process.

That unearthed history is literal (the digging for alleged mass graves) and a huge chunk of what a new PBS documentary, Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten (directed by Emmy-winning Jonathan Silvers), details while contextualizing the tragedy alongside systemic racism that persists today. The film duly dives into how hundreds of Black-owned businesses burned to the ground after a false accusation of violence against a Black man. All told, a violent white mob (which carried rifles and dropped firebombs) killed up to 300 Black Tulsa residents and left thousands without homes; and this documentary charts the Greenwood community’s resilience and ongoing efforts for renewal, justice, and reparations. The project features interviews with Greenwood descendants and several local leaders, including current Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (a Republican), along with civil rights activists, including Greg Robinson II. We spoke with Robinson about this documentary (spoiler alert: he is not a fan of Bynum) and his hopes for the future.

Like many people (including Tulsans), I didn’t know massacre details until around the year 2000 when I spoke with Clyde Eddy, who claimed to have seen a mass grave being dug in 1921. What does the centennial most represent to you?

I’m glad to be talking to a Tulsan! Certainly, the one thing that this 100-year marker has done is that it has finally shone a light on this tragedy but also the greatness that was Black Wall Street. We can now get to work on doing something about it. That is the gift of this commemoration period. I am stressed about it, though, because it is not an anniversary of independence. It’s not something that great that happened. It’s actually the destruction of the American Dream and what was the Dream for those Black Freemen and what they built, and it is truly a reminder of the work that we have left to do. There’s been no justice, and part of why the silence is so maddening and so frustrating now is that we’re just beginning that fight for justice.

In this documentary, you discuss how reparations were flat-out (and stunningly) denied to survivors.

Yes, and when you understand how Black Wall Street was built, then you understand that there was [also] no payment for insurance claims, and there’s been no one held accountable from a criminal standpoint. Absolutely nothing. For me, yes, I am proud of what my ancestors built here. I’m happy that there’s finally a light on that, but my eyes are more focused on making sure that we do what’s right, specifically while the last survivors are alive. I do think about the fact that Mother Randall and Mother Fletcher are each 107 years old. Are we going to get justice for them while they’re still here to see it? For me, that’s at the heart of this moment.

People don’t understand why reparations are so important for this tragedy. Decades of business prosperity were wiped out for Black Tulsans, not only by the massacre but, later, as you described it, through “urban renewal.”

What people don’t realize a lot of times is that it was within the next decade, before 1930, that Greenwood actually came back. Because of the way the state was built at the time, you had 50 all-Black towns. So even though Greenwood was destroyed, you had city laws and policies that were put into place to make it difficult. Things like having to rebuild with fire-retardant materials, only two-story structures. Even though those were put into place to mitigate the rebuilding of Greenwood, it was rebuilt and thriving again by 1930. Actually, the height of its business success was in the late 1940s and early 1950s. It was then that this concept of “urban renewal,” or as we sometimes call it in the Black community, “urban removal,” began to occur. Greenwood was originally built in an area of downtown that was rife with manufacturing buildings, so it became easy to come in and blight out areas and use eminent domain and take that land for construction.

There’s still a very telling geographical dividing line in Tulsa, too.

To this day, Highway I-244 runs right through the Greenwood business district and community. We have to remember that Greenwood was 40 square blocks, and all that remains is one avenue. So for us, we try to tell the realization that it wasn’t just those two days that threatened to put the nail in the coffins of Black Tulsans, but it was the ensuing systemic racist policies, marked by things like urban removal in the 1960s, and we continue to be marked by racist and systemic policies that still see the northern part of Tulsa cut off from the city and every tangible data category, down to life expectancy, you see North Tulsans suffering. To this day, Kimberly, if you are born in North Tulsa like I was, you are at risk of living a decade less than somebody who’s born on the other side of town. I think that can directly be tied to racist policies like urban renewal.