‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ DVD Will Feature A Sneak Peek Of ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

10.05.14 4 years ago

Guardians of the Galaxy surprised everyone by becoming the highest grossing blockbuster of the year when it hit theaters this summer, and Marvel is looking to thank all the fans who bought those overpriced movie tickets by giving them a sneak peek of the next installment in their superhero franchise. Though the DVD/Bu-ray for the quirky, off-beat intergalactic adventure movie won’t hit shelves until Dec.9th, director James Gunn took to Twitter to give us a few spoilers about what we can expect when his film becomes available to own in a few months:

Loads of deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, an obligatory gag reel and an Avengers: Age of Ultron sneak peek all made the cut for the upcoming DVD/Blu-ray package. No word yet on what the Avengers clip will be about or who it will feature but we’re hoping the guys are still stuffing themselves at that schawarma joint.

