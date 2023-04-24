Movies

About F*cking Time: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Will Make MCU Swear Word History

Oscar Isaac is going to be f*cking pissed.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an uncensored use of the word “f*ck.” It comes during a scene that was released online, in which Star-Lord grows frustrated with Nebula’s inability to open a door. “There’s a button under the handle. Press that in,” he instructs her. When Nebula does so and asks what’s next, Star-Lord yells, “Open the f*cking door.” (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 is missing an opportunity if it doesn’t have “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.”)

You can watch the clip above.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 writer and director James Gunn confirmed that, unlike other instances in the MCU, the “f*ck” won’t be cut off. “You can only have one in a PG 13 movie. That said it wasn’t planned – I told Chris to add it on set and it just made the moment funnier so we kept,” he tweeted.

First, it’s swearing. The next thing you know, there will be unsimulated sex scenes between Groot and the Hulk. The moral decay of the Disney-owned MCU is happening, and we will not stand for this moral decay (is how I assume Ron DeSantis will react to this news).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens on May 5th.

