One of the most random cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Miley Cyrus in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. “Wait,” you might be thinking, “I’ve seen LOL a dozen times. I would remember seeing Miley Cyrus in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Well that’s because you don’t see her. You only hear her as robot Mainframe in an end-credits scene (the one with Sylvester Stallone and Michelle Yeoh that you — and Marvel — probably forgot about).

There’s a “Party in the U.S.A.” but there won’t be one aboard the Guardians’ ship, at least for Cyrus in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Digital Spy reports that Mainframe is now voiced by Hannah Montana, er, Tara Strong. You might know her from every animated show ever, including The Fairly OddParents, Teen Titans Go!, and The Powerpuff Girls. She also voiced Miss Minutes in Loki.

Mainframe’s return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is tied to her team coming back in the movie, as has been evidenced by the MCU film’s trailers. Alongside Stallone as Stakar Ogord, the team consists of Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex T’Naga, Ving Rhames as Charlie-27, Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Ogord, Cyrus/Strong as Mainframe, and Krugarr in a non-speaking role.

Marvel really needs to stop putting pop stars in end-credits scenes only to never use them again.

