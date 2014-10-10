How The World’s Biggest Director Saved Guillermo del Toro’s Dad From Kidnappers

Good friends are hard to find. Good friends that will listen to your problems with intent ears are even harder to find. So, if you have a buddy that’s willing to drink a few brews with you and ignore your personal issues in lieu of hearing the stats for the Monday Night game, just be happy that you have someone that doesn’t mind sharing their company with you.
James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro are not just good buddies. They’re great buddies. In 1997, Guillermo del Toro had seemingly run out of options when a harrowing ordeal involving his family had sent the director into a tailspin of despair and confusion. What he didn’t know, is that Cameron — whose films often depict a heroic figure of larger than life stature — would himself become a real-life hero, more realized and selfless than anyone could have imagined.
Two Peas
After growing up in Guadalajara, Mexico — and experimenting with Super 8 films — Guillermo del Toro immersed himself in creature and makeup creation, learning his trade from famed The Exorcist SFX artist Dick Smith. He would go on to to shoot several short films and TV episodes in his native Mexico, before beginning work on what would become one of the greatest fantasy-vampire films of all-time, Cronos, in 1993.
During pre-production on the film, in the early 90s, del Toro would meet James Cameron at a Fourth of July party. Cameron had just finished one of the most important films in his catalog, T2: Judgment Day, and the two filmmakers found kindred spirits in one another. Cameron would even let del Toro stay in his guest home for “extended periods of time”.
Jim and I have been best friends for the last couple of decades. We met in 1990 or 1991, and he has been one of my best friends through all those years. We have been through his life and my life making sure if we ever co-operated it would be on the right project.
As del Toro continued production on Cronos, Cameron even lent his expertise in helping him frame some of the narrative elements in the film.
In Cronos he suggested a couple of cuts and said we should add a line where Angel, played by Ron Perlman, says, ‘Not my nose again!’
Cronos was a huge success for del Toro, winning awards at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as the Ariel Awards, the Mexican equivalent of the Academy Awards.
For del Toro’s follow up, he would get his first crack at writing and directing an American feature film, Mimic. But, the film was plagued with micro-managing from production companies, and to this day it remains del Toro’s least favorite film.
Something else troubling was happening, though, as del Toro was shooting the sci-fi horror film. His father, Federico del Toro, was kidnapped off of the streets of his Mexican hometown, Guadalajara, and held for ransom. del Toro had sunk all of his money into Mimic, and had no idea how he would get his father back home.
72 Days
del Toro and his two brothers began receiving ransom notes. The three brothers would take turns speaking with the kidnappers, with del Toro taking control over the last leg of the negotiations.
We would get ransom notes with many syntax and spelling errors. It effects you.
Mexico is plagued with kidnapping; it has become an epidemic. In fact, The nonprofit Citizens’ Institute for Crime Studies estimates that there are 500 kidnappings reported per month, and that doesn’t include the ones that go unreported.
The kidnappers were asking for $1 million in order to return the elder del Toro home, unharmed. Guillermo and his family had nowhere near that kind of money, and they seemingly were running out of options. As the days in the negotiation process dragged on, the del Toro family would run through at least three negotiators, most of them specialists from England.
During the ordeal, to help Guillermo escape the visual of his father being held against his will in the hands of kidnappers, one of the negotiators told him to write everyday — Guillermo did; it helped him cope with the terror befalling his family, but it didn’t erase the reality of the situation.
This story doesn’t mention that del Toro first went to Michael Bay, who come up with a rescue plan involving three giant robots, a sexy super-model, and lots and lots of explosions. When del Toro demurred, Bay said “Well, I’ll use them for something else, then.”
Huh. Maybe Cameron isn’t quite the egomaniac that he seems to be. That’s pretty damn awesome of him.
Kinda’ funny that a guy who looooooooves CGI would be BFFs with a big proponent of practical effects.
James Cameron is a huge fan of practical effects. There were a ton of practical effects in Avatar. And Guillermo del Toro uses a lot of CGI.
Come on now.
I agree with the sentiment, and definitely chuckled at the seeming contradiction, though it’s probably worth mentioning that Aliens is still one of the greatest practical effects movies ever shot.
patty, that’s such a poor generalisation of either of those two guys that for a second I actually wondered if you even were connecting JC with CGI and GDT with Practical.
Anyway, leap year is two years away (or two years ago, depending on how you look at it) so try and be more patient when you make these questionable observations.
Probably the most well written piece I’ve read all day. They go hard in Mexico, and if the “War on Terror” ever finishes in the Middle East, I feel cartel crime will be brought to global attention.
Yeah, this was definitely a notch above the usual Uproxx. It actually felt a little closer to Boing Boing.
“We would get ransom notes with many syntax and spelling errors. It effects you.”
I don’t think he was being jokey there. It sounds like that one small detail would make that whole situation somehow even more scary. At least, that’s how I read it.
Yes, the subtext there was that he knew that the people holding his father hostage were uneducated, and likely desperate.
Um, I believe good Ole Hans was pointing out the affects/effects grammatical error.
Del Toro has lots of crazy stories about Mexico like how he and a friend were whipped with chains in a street fight. Those things are rarely mentioned in his interviews, but I’ve always wanted to hear more details about them.
“He also recommended a negotiator that would help bring Federico del Toro home in one piece.”
Cameron really is kind of a bad ass. “Hostage negotiation? Yeah, I got a guy. Here his number.”
KIND of a bad ass? I think he’s the definition of a bad ass. The man has been to the deepest known point of the Earth’s oceans AND he’s rescued a person from kidnappers in Mexico.
But yes, that was the element of the story that I found the craziest. James Cameron just knew a top negotiator for whatever reason.
