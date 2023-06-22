Harrison Ford Is Clearly Disgusted By The Thought Of Retiring

If you want to make Harrison Ford visibly irritated, take away his pilot’s license or ask him whether he’s going to retire.

When asked by Chris Wallace for the June 23rd episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Ford gave a stony look and said, “I don’t do well when I don’t have work.”

That’s been apparent based on his busy schedule. The 81-year-old acting legend has hung up the whip in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but he currently co-stars in the dramedy Shrinking and the Western 1923, and he’s slated for two more Marvel projects where he plays Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. In other words, Indiana Jones won’t, but Harrison Ford will return…

As opposed to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Dial of Destiny offers a deliberate sense of closure for the character and doesn’t ignore the character’s (or the actor’s) age.

“I wanted us to confront the question of age straight on. Not to to hide my age, but to take advantage of it in the telling of the story,” Ford said. When asked if it was “bittersweet” to say goodbye to a character he first brought to life 42 years ago, Ford shook his head and said, “No. It’s time for me to grow up.”

Welcome to adulthood, Mr. Ford.

(via Variety)