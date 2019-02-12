WARNER BROS.

In this age of constant reboots (does the world need more Gossip Girl? No… but also, yes?), it seems only a matter of time before Harry Potter returns to screens, and I don’t mean Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. While promoting his new TBS series, Miracle Workers, starring Steve Buscemi as God, The Boy Who Lived himself, Daniel Radcliffe, was asked for his feelings on a potential Harry Potter reboot, whether as a TV show or new series of movies.

“I’m sure there will be some other version of it; I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime – we’ve already got a few more,” he told IGN, referring to Jamie Parker and Gareth Reeves in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage-play. Don’t forget (a very distracted) Rachel Dratch on SNL:

“It will be interesting to see how long those films stay… it feels like there’s a sacredness around them at the moment, but that’ll go, the shine will wear off at some point. It’ll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series; I’m fascinated to watch.”

If there WAS to be a show set in the massive Harry Potter universe, Radcliffe hopes it would follow the Marauders, the mischief-making group composed of Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, Sirius Black, and Harry’s dad James Potter.

“A series with the older generation, that could be very cool,” he said.

