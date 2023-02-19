There’ve been plenty of big screen Batmans and Spider-Mans (sometimes in the same movie), and it looks like another comic book superhero may be joining their ranks. As per Deadline, Hellboy — the Satanic do-gooder created by Mike Mignola — is getting yet another reboot. But it ain’t just any reboot. It’ll be the first with a script by Mignola himself.

The fourth Hellboy film — which follows two by Guillermo del Toro starring Ron Perlman, from the mid-aughts, and a failed one starring David Harbour, released in 2019 — will be an adaptation of the 2008 comic Hellboy: The Crooked Man. Mignola released that one at the same time as del Toro’s second Hellboy film. The plot, as per Deadline:

The new film will see Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia. There, they discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man. In the comic, The Crooked Man was an eighteenth-century miser and war profiteer named Jeremiah Witkins who was hanged for his crimes yet returned from Hell as the region’s resident Devil.

This one will be directed by Brian Taylor, who with Mark Neveldine used to be one half of Neveldine/Taylor, of the Crank films. Mignola had a story credit on the del Toro’s sequel The Golden Army, but this will be the first time that he’s writing a Hellboy script. Maybe that’s what the franchise needs to save it from what happened to the one with the dad from Stranger Things.

