If you’ve ever wanted to see a wild-eyed Henry Cavill gleefully rip through Nazis, boy, does The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare have you covered.

The trailer for the new Guy Ritchie movie is a surprisingly raucous good time, and yes, that is Reacher‘s Alan Ritchson joining in on the Nazi-punching fun in this World War II tale based on a true story. This is probably the most fun we’ve ever seen Cavill have on camera. If he quit The Witcher to stick his tongue out while firing a machine gun, honestly, we respect it.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare storms into theaters on April 19.