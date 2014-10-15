Here’s Zach Galifianakis’ On-Point Response To A Question About His Weight Loss

Who is that handsome fella who kind of looks like T.J. Miller after a day at the spa? Why, it’s newly trim Zach Galifianakis, who lost a bunch of weight after he stopped drinking and feasting on the souls of mortals, but mostly the drinking. The Between Two Ferns star made his first red carpet appearance this year on Saturday at the premiere of Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), where he was greeted with approximately 2,000 questions about what happened to the rest of him.
He saved the best (read: the most cynical) answer for E! Online.
“I’m dying.” What is…something Galifianakis said to himself while shooting The Hangover 3?
Bravo
It looks like I need to get busy dying. Maybe I’ll call Andy Dufresne
do you want a second shot at that one buddy?
No, I’m good. Thanks.
He directly mentioned that in the interview on Fallon last night. How the reporter just glossed over it and never acknowledged the answer
Fallon sucks
Zach, don’t you remember what happened to Jonah Hill? Lose the fat = lose the funny.
signed, your local brewery
Jonah Hill: Lose the fat = put the fat right back on