Here’s Zach Galifianakis’ On-Point Response To A Question About His Weight Loss

10.15.14 8 Comments
Who is that handsome fella who kind of looks like T.J. Miller after a day at the spa? Why, it’s newly trim Zach Galifianakis, who lost a bunch of weight after he stopped drinking and feasting on the souls of mortals, but mostly the drinking. The Between Two Ferns star made his first red carpet appearance this year on Saturday at the premiere of Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), where he was greeted with approximately 2,000 questions about what happened to the rest of him.

He saved the best (read: the most cynical) answer for E! Online.

“I’m dying.” What is…something Galifianakis said to himself while shooting The Hangover 3?

