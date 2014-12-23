The ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Reboot Gets Shelled (Sorry) By An Honest Trailer

Honest Trailers already hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze and now they’ve finally cowabunga’d all over the reboot, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, AKA “April O’Neil: The Movie”, AKA “Corporate Cash-Grab Reboot Turtles”.

They concede it’s supposed to be a kids’ movie, but that doesn’t mean we can’t slam it for having the truffle oil sweat of producer Michael Bay all over it, from the Megan Fox objectification and buildings on fire right down to the ridiculous product placements. They’re in New York City and they’re getting pizza from PIZZA HUT? (╯° °）╯︵ ┻━┻

Oh well, at least the sequel is supposed to have Bebop and Rocksteady, and maybe they’ll finally explain why they have human lips. No really. WHY DO THEY HAVE HUMAN LIPS?

Via Screen Junkies

