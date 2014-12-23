The ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Reboot Gets Shelled (Sorry) By An Honest Trailer

Honest Trailers already hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze and now they’ve finally cowabunga’d all over the reboot, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, AKA “April O’Neil: The Movie”, AKA “Corporate Cash-Grab Reboot Turtles”.
They concede it’s supposed to be a kids’ movie, but that doesn’t mean we can’t slam it for having the truffle oil sweat of producer Michael Bay all over it, from the Megan Fox objectification and buildings on fire right down to the ridiculous product placements. They’re in New York City and they’re getting pizza from PIZZA HUT? (╯° °）╯︵ ┻━┻
Oh well, at least the sequel is supposed to have Bebop and Rocksteady, and maybe they’ll finally explain why they have human lips. No really. WHY DO THEY HAVE HUMAN LIPS?
I liked the movie, partly due to nostalgia
And its geekrage not nerd rage if you like comics your a geek not a nerd.
Just because it’s supposed to be a kids movie doesn’t immediately make it okay that it’s terrible.
Exactly. I always hate that excuse.
and it was a total fucking slap in the fans faces to make this movie all about fox..with the turtles bowing to her like she was some kind of goddess and having her kill shredder FUCK YOU IN THE ASS who ever decided that fucking bullshit !!!
Why do they have human lips? Shit, I don’t know, why do they have human arms and legs? Why do they walk upright and speak English? The fuck did those opposable thumbs come from? The lips outrage always seemed weird to me. I mean, I’ve seen a goddamn turtle before and nothing from the entire TMNT franchise has ever looked like one, so what else is new.