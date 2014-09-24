How ‘Shaun of the Dead’ Brought The Zombie Comedy Back From The Grave

After falling out of fashion in the mid-1990s, zombies were starting to make a comeback thanks to films like Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later and the cult following of The Walking Dead comic. Edgar Wright started production on his own zombie movie in May 2003 and 10 years ago this week, gave us Shaun of the Dead, not only a great zombie movie, but a biting comedy that would help reinvigorate the zombie movie sub-genre, the zom-com. Wright had been a fan of horror movies in his youth, developing an affection for contemporary horror movies like Dawn of the Dead that took the terror to suburban settings. Making his own horror movie and relaunching a sub-genre would prove to be an incredibly fun, but also stressful undertaking for Wright, Pegg, and Frost, even though they had begun preparing for it years before production even began.
From home movies to sketch TV
Like a lot of filmmakers, Edgar Wright first developed an interest in making movies during his youth, simply from goofing around with his friends. His father had bought him a camera when he was 14 that he would use to document adventures with friends and recreate scenes from his favorite movies. The budding hobby continued into college and eventually led to Wright putting together a 16 mm version of one of his earliest amateur films, A Fistful of Fingers.
“We made it with money from local business, cast it with local schoolfriends and shot the whole thing in 20 days. It was borne out of a tremendous energy from everyone involved, but also complete naivete. Still it got some good reviews, got me an agent and got me my first TV job – from Matt Lucas and David Walliams – on their Paramount sketch show Mash & Peas.” Via Film4
It was during Edgar Wright’s time on Mash & Peas that he was introduced to Simon Pegg at one of Matt Lucas and David Williams’ live comedy shows. After catching Pegg’s stand-up act and learning that they shared a similar taste for movies and music, the two developed a friendship and Wright started to notice Pegg’s ability to find the humor in nearly any situation.
It was following their work together with Jessica Stevenson on 1996’s Asylum, that Pegg and Stevenson expressed their interest to Wright in developing a show that would spotlight the culture and disenfranchised lives of two English 20-somethings. Spaced would air on Channel 4 from 1999-2001 and provide Wright and Pegg with the proper vehicle to hone their writing chops. It was Wright and Pegg’s cohesive cultural references and attention to making mundane everyday city life appear surreal that would evolve into a style all their own. Looking back at Spaced, it’s obvious to Wright the influence it had on how Shaun of the Dead was approached.
“I certainly tried to develop a style throughout Spaced, which is reflected in Shaun Of The Dead. The Spaced style was about making the mundane or ordinary look melodramatic. The idea was that everything in their world looked like an action or horror film – not just the film pastiches. The joke is very much in the contrast.”
>Spaced would air on Channel 4 from 1999-2001 and provide Wright and Pegg with the proper vehicle to hone their writing chops
This isn’t accurate. Spaced was written by Pegg and Stevenson, Wright directed.